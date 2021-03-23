Four players participate in CCU’s pro day for NFL scouts in Conway

CONWAY (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina football program held their annual pro day on Tuesday afternoon inside of Brooks Stadium. Four players, past and present took part in the activities for nearly 90 minutes inside and on the Surf Turf.

Mallory Claybourne played defensive back for CCU from 2017-2019

Sterling Johnson played defensive line from 2016-2019

CJ Marable played running back from 2018-2020

Tarron Jackson played defensive line from 2016-2020.

Jackson was the Sun Belt defensive player of the year and had 54 tackles, 14 of those for a loss, and 8.5 sacks in 2020. Jackson will be a sure-fire pick in late April’s draft.

Marable totaled just over 1100 yards and scored 19 touchdowns on offense for Teal Nation during their record breaking 2020 season. Marable has an opportunity to be taken on the third day or even signed as a free agent this spring.