Francis Marion begins youth baseball camp this week

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Francis Marion University has announced two sessions of its Baseball Camp 2020, an opportunity for young athletes to develop and polish their diamond skills.

The annual camp, for children ages 7-12, will be held July 6-10 and July 20-24 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Social distancing will be observed.

Conducted by Francis Marion head baseball coach Art Inabinet and members of the Patriot baseball team, the camps will stress learning basic game strategy and making the most of individual skills.

The camps will cost $90 per session, if paid in advance, or $100 on the first day of camp. Each camper will receive a T-shirt. On-line registration is available at www.fmupatriots.com

Refunds for cancellations will be given at the following rates: 4 weeks or more before the camp 100%, 2-to-4 weeks before the camp 50%, and less than 2 weeks before the camp 25%.

For complete details, contact the FMU Athletics Office at 843-661-1240.