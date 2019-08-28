Francis Marion men’s basketball announces 2019-2020 schedule

FMU will open the 2019-2020 season at home against Newberry on November 8.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s basketball has announced its 2019-20 season schedule, highlighted by 13 home games including the season-opening Peach Belt Conference-South Atlantic Conference Challenge.

The Patriot squad is returning eight lettermen from last year’s 21-9 squad which captured a second consecutive NCAA Tournament invitation.

The team will start its season at home, hosting the PBC-SAC Challenge on Nov. 8-9. FMU will host Newberry College on Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. (a rare morning start) and Catawba College on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. The Patriots were 12-2 at home last season and are 27-4 over the last 31 home contests.

Single-game general admission tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, with FMU students being admitted free. Season tickets are available starting at $100. All home contests will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.

Francis Marion will be traveling to St. Petersburg, Fla., to compete in the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 29-30. The Patriots will face Eckerd College on Friday and the University of Tampa on Saturday.

Francis Marion will play its first conference game at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. against the University of North Georgia. The Patriots will play a 20-game conference slate, facing nine opponents both home and away, and two opponents (North Georgia and Columbus State University) only once.

The Patriots will host homecoming festivities on Saturday, Feb. 1, and will face Georgia Southwestern State University at 3:30 p.m. Francis Marion will honor its seniors on Senior Night, Wednesday, Feb. 26, against UNC Pembroke at 7:30 p.m.

Francis Marion University Men’s Basketball 2019-20 Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 8 Fri. Newberry College 11 am

Nov. 9 Sat. Catawba College 4:00

Nov. 23 Sat. Johnson & Wales University (NC) 3:30

Nov. 29 Fri. at Eckerd College ~ 7:30

Nov. 30 Sat. vs University of Tampa ~ 5:30

Dec. 17 Tue. at University of Mount Olive 7:00

Dec. 19 Thur. University of North Georgia * 7:30

Dec. 21 Sat. Young Harris College * 3:30

Jan. 2 Thur. at Fayetteville State University 2:00

Jan. 4 Sat. at Columbus State University * 3:30

Jan. 8 Wed. at USC Aiken * 7:30

Jan. 11 Sat. Lander University * 3:30

Jan. 15 Wed. at Augusta University * 7:30

Jan. 18 Sat. Clayton State University * 3:30

Jan. 20 Mon. at Georgia Southwestern State Univ. * 3:30

Jan. 22 Wed. Georgia College * 7:30

Jan. 25 Sat. Flagler College * 3:30

Jan. 29 Wed. at UNC Pembroke * 7:30

Feb. 1 Sat. Georgia Southwestern * (Homecoming) 3:30

Feb. 5 Wed. USC Aiken * 7:30

Feb. 8 Sat. at Young Harris College * 3:30

Feb. 12 Wed. Augusta University * 7:30

Feb. 15 Sat. at Clayton State University * 3:30

Feb. 19 Wed. at Georgia College * 7:30

Feb. 22 Sat. at Lander University * 3:30

Feb. 26 Wed. UNC Pembroke * (Senior Night) 7:30

Feb. 29 Sat. at Flagler College * 3:30

Mar. 4 Wed. PBC Tournament (quarterfinals) TBA

Mar. 7 Sat. PBC Tournament (semifinals) TBA

Mar. 8 Sun. PBC Tournament (championship) TBA

* Peach Belt Conference game

~ Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic in St. Petersburg, FL

Courtesy: FMU Athletic Department