Francis Marion’s Hill named PBC Player of the Week

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University sophomore center Winston Hill has been named the Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by Floor Action for the week of Dec. 16-22.

The Columbia native averaged 25.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in three contests last week. Hill shot 60.5 percent from the field and 85 percent from the line as the Patriots went 2-1 overall, including two conference wins.

He opened with 26 points and 11 rebounds in a last-second, two-point road loss to the University of Mount Olive, then opened conference play by hitting the game-winning shot with 1.7 seconds left to beat the University of North Georgia 87-85. He scored 22 against the Nighthawks with eight rebounds. He finished the week with a career-high 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 117-111 win over Young Harris College.

Hill currently leads the PBC in scoring (20.6 ppg) and is second in rebounding (9.6 rpg).

Francis Marion will return from its holiday break with a Jan. 2 road game at Fayetteville State University and a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Hill is a product of Irmo High School, where he earned both All-State and All-Region accolades and was named to play in the SC/NC All-Star Game.

Courtesy: Francis Marion Athletics

