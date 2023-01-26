CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — Frank Reich has been named the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Thursday.
Reich, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach, was the first starting quarterback in Panthers franchise history, according to the team’s announcement. He joined the team in 1995 after being a backup in Buffalo.
Reich won a Super Bowl as offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. In his time with the Colts, he had a 40-33-1 record over a five-year period, according to the announcement.
“The 61-year-old Reich brings credentials as an offensive play-caller to a place looking for stability at quarterback and the chance to bring a new perspective to one of his old homes,” the announcement reads.
