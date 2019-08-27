Fred Payton named starting Q-B for CCU on Saturday

Fred Payton will start at quarterback for CCU on Saturday against Eastern Michigan.

CONWAY (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina will start sophomore quarterback Fred Payton on Saturday in their home opener against Eastern Michigan. Payton and sophomore signal caller Bryce Carpenter were battling the whole month of August for the starting job.

Last season Payton appeared in 7 games, starting 4 of them throwing for just under 700 yards and 6 touchdowns. Carpenter also appeared in 7 games last fall throwing 5 touchdown passes and running for nearly 200 yards on the ground.

Payton isn’t set in stone to play the whole game, CCU may have Carpenter enter at some point to give EMU a different look.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 3:30pm from the newly renovated Brooks Stadium on campus.