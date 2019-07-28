Galindo, Payne Homers Lift Birds Over Salem in Series Finale

The Pelicans avoided getting swept today by the Salem Red Sox

SALEM, VA. (WBTW) – Both Wladimir Galindo and Tyler Payne backed Erich Uelmen on the mound with homers in Sunday’s 6-4 win for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans over the Salem Red Sox from Haley Toyota Field.

In the first inning, the Pelicans (41-65, 20-18) found the scoreboard first. Carlos Sepulveda opened the game with a double, was sacrificed to second and scored on aTyler Durna RBI groundout to stake the Birds to a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox (48-56, 23-14) countered in the home half of the first inning on Pedro Castellanos’ solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. Over the three games, the two clubs combined to score 10 runs in the first inning alone.

That score remained until the fourth, when Galindo rammed a three-run home run to put the Pelicans out in front 4-1. It was his first homer since May 19 at Lynchburg.

In the sixth, Payne hammered a two-run shot to add on and give the Birds a 6-1 advantage.

Salem then put up a run in the home half of the sixth on a Castellanos RBI single to draw the Red Sox within a 6-2 deficit. Castellanos drove in seven runs in the three-game series.

The Pelicans held on in the ninth despite allowing a pair of runs on a run-scoring triple from Keith Curcio and an RBI double by Victor Acosta, winning 6-4.

Uelmen (W, 5-3) was brilliant in his start, allowing just two runs over a career-high tying seven innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

On the other side, Dylan Thompson (L,3-8) took the loss for Salem, allowing four runs over four innings in his outing.

Following a day off on Monday, Myrtle Beach takes on the Frederick Keys in a three-game set, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Birds will send LHP Jack Patterson (2-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill, while Frederick will start LHP Cameron Bishop (0-8, 4.93 ERA). Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

