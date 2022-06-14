MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Gamecock Club’s “Welcome Home Tour” made their annual stop in Horry County at the Kingston Plantation in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night. A trio of coaches from USC were in attendance, men’s soccer coach Tony Annan, football coach Shane Beamer, and new men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris.

The three of them spent time with fans, signing autographs, taking pictures, and speaking over dinner with hundreds of Garnet and Black faithful. The night also included an auction for a number of items signed by the coaches.

Coach Paris had this to say,

“I’m always excited about people that are excited about us. We want to get a chance to get to know them and make a first impression on a face to face venue versus something that they see on social media.”

Coach Beamer had this to say,

“No better place to be than over here in Myrtle. Came last year, it was an awesome crowd full of energy and excitement I know tonight will be no different.”

There is one more stop on the tour and that’s in Charleston on Thursday.