Gamecock football set to open at home against Tennessee, September 26

COLUMBIA, SC – The University of South Carolina will open its 2020 football season at home on Saturday, Sept. 26, against the Tennessee Volunteers, it was announced this afternoon. The game time and the television network will be announced at a later date.

The Gamecocks have won three of the last four and six of the last 10 meetings with the Vols, and have recorded wins in five of the last six tilts at Williams-Brice Stadium. Six of the last eight meetings between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals have been decided by three points or less. The Sept. 26 meeting matches the 1942 contest that ended in an 0-0 tie as the earliest the two Eastern Division rivals have met in a season. The 2020 contest will mark just the third time the teams have met in September in a series that dates back to 1903.

Tennessee leads the overall series, 26-10-2, including a slim 9-7-2 advantage when the teams have played in Columbia.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp owns a 7-1 mark against Tennessee, matching his record against Vanderbilt as his best against any SEC opponent.

The remainder of the 2020 schedule will be announced this evening on SEC Network, beginning at 7 pm ET.