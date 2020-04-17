Gamecock Seniors ready for WNBA Draft

Myrtle Beach (WBTW) – The South Carolina Women’s Basketball program will look to send two more player to the WNBA Draft Friday night.

Point guard Tyasha Harris is projected to be taken in the first round, while forward Kiki Herbert-Harrigan is slated to go in the second.

“They’re resilient, so they’ve moved onto the next phase of their life which they are supposed too, and getting ready for the wnba draft,’ said Coach Dawn Staley, ‘They deserve it, not because I’ve coached them but because of their body of work.'”

Harris scored a career-high 12 points per game, in addition to an SEC-best 5.7 assists per contest..

Herbert Harrigan was named All-SEC after putting up career-best numbers in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.