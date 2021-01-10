Gamecocks’ name Marcus Satterfield to Offensive Coordinator

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The University of South Carolina has named Marcus Satterfield as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Satterfield brings over 20 years of coaching experience to Columbia, including two years as a head coach at Tennessee Tech.

He spent the last three years working under Matt Rhule, the coach for the Carolina Panthers.

“I’ve known Marcus for nearly 20 years since we were graduate assistants together,” said Coach Beamer. “He has a brilliant offensive mind and brings experience from both the collegiate and professional levels.”