Gamecocks picked to finish 5th in SEC east, three players chosen for media’s All-SEC preseason teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Three University of South Carolina players appear on the 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams as selected by the media, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson and Israel Mukuamu on the second team unit, while Aaron Sterling was named to the third-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts. A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson, who is on the preseason Outland Trophy Watch List, is slated to be the Gamecocks’ starter at left guard, a position he has played extensively in his career.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the team with four interceptions, including three in the upset win over third-ranked Georgia. A starter in 14-consecutive games, Mukuamu was named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch lists.

Sterling, a 6-1, 245-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, is coming off his best season as a Gamecock. He registered 40 tackles in 2019, including a team-high 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks, tying for 10th in the SEC. Over the last three seasons he has appeared in 33 games, making 15 starts, with 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

The Gamecocks were tabbed to finish fifth in the SEC East, according to the media’s preseason poll. Alabama is the prohibitive favorite to win the SEC title, appearing on 77 of the 96 ballots. Florida narrowly edged out Georgia as the team to beat in the East. Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26, when they host the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) – 624

2. Georgia (43) – 613

3. Tennessee – 434

4. Kentucky – 405

5. South Carolina – 287

6. Missouri – 224

7. Vanderbilt – 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86) – 660

2. LSU (8) – 489

3. Auburn – 488

4. Texas A&M (2) – 454

T5. Ole Miss – 238

T5. Mississippi State – 238

7. Arkansas – 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama – 77

T2. Georgia – 7

T2. LSU – 7

4. Florida – 5

2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First Team

QB – Kyle Trask, Florida

RB – Najee Harris, Alabama

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE – Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL – Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL – Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL – Landon Young, Kentucky

C – Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second Team

QB – Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB – Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR – George Pickens, Georgia

WR – Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL – Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL – Sadarius Hutcherson , South Carolina

OL – Ed Ingram, LSU

C – Trey Hill, Georgia

Third Team

QB – Mac Jones, Alabama

RB – Zamir White, Georgia

RB – Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR – Seth Williams, Auburn

WR – Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE – Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL – Austin Deculus, LSU

OL – Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL – Evan Neal, Alabama

OL – Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C – Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First Team

DL – Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL – Malik Herring, Georgia

LB – Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB – K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB – Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB – Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB – Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second Team

DL – Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL – Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL – Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL – Zachary Carter, Florida

LB – Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

LB – Monty Rice, Georgia

LB – Jabril Cox, LSU

DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB – Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB – Marco Wilson, Florida

DB – Israel Mukuamu , South Carolina

Third Team

DL – Aaron Sterling , South Carolina

DL – Glen Logan, LSU

DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL – DJ Dale, Alabama

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB – Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB – Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB – Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB – Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P – Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK – Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

