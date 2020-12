MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The University of South Carolina Gamecocks will face UAB in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on December 26.

The game will be played in Tampa at noon, inside Raymond James Stadium.

This will be the first appearance for the Gamecocks in the Gasparilla Bowl.

UAB finished the season with a 6-3 record and won the Conference USA Championship with a 22-13 win over Marshall.