Garnet and Black spring football game set for April 16 at 7pm

COLUMBIA – This year’s Gamecock Garnet and Black Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 16 will be under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The game will start at 7 pm and will be part of a “Big Gamecock Weekend” of activities. Admission to the game is free for all fans.

“Gamecock fans have always liked their football under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium,” said Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer . “Our team will be fired up finishing a tough spring practice season performing in front of a great crowd for our Garnet and Black Spring Football Game.”

Festivities for the game will begin with a pre-game concert by Patrick Davis in the Gamecock Park amphitheater from 5 – 6:30 pm. Following the game, there will be a post-game fireworks show in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Concessions will be available during the spring game, including beer and wine sales.

The Gamecock baseball team will host Ole Miss at Founders Park starting at 1 pm, with a block party before the game outside the stadium.

“Big Gamecock Weekend” will start on Thursday with the baseball team’s game against Ole Miss at 7 pm and continues Friday with Beach Volleyball against Georgia State and College of Charleston at Wheeler Beach, men’s tennis against Texas A&M at the Carolina Tennis Center and the baseball series with Ole Miss continuing at 7 pm.

On Saturday, the “Cocky Trot 5K” will be held at Gamecock Park and surrounding areas. To register for the 5K, complete the form here, and more information will be sent to registrants in the near future.

Other events on Saturday include the Gamecock Invitational Track & Field Meet at Cregger Track and Beach Volleyball against Florida Gulf Coast and Coastal Carolina.

“This promises to be a great weekend of activities for our fans,” said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner . “Our staff has talked about putting a weekend of activities together like this for years and I am sure everyone will enjoy a ‘Big Gamecock Weekend’.”

Gamecock Park will be open for the Garnet and Black Spring Football Game at 3 pm and is free for fans. The Lexington Medical Center Fair Park will open for fans at 4 pm and will be $10 per vehicle.

The spring football game and the baseball game will be televised live on SEC Network+.

Season tickets for 2022 Gamecock football are on sale now here.

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks