Gattinelli named collegiate baseball national player of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. – Coastal Carolina baseball junior outfielder/catcher Alex Gattinelli was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, the publication announced today.
Last week, Gattinelli led the Chants’ offense by hitting .500 with nine base hits over 18 at-bats. He hit three home runs and drove in 13 RBIs in five games, an average of 2.6 RBIs per game. He also posted a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .526 on-base percentage, and also swiped a base.
He started the week by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base in the midweek win over Charlotte on Tuesday. After getting just one at-bat in the loss to No. 7 NC State on Wednesday, he bounced back to go 7-for-13 with 10 RBIs and three home runs in the series win over MTSU.
Gattinelli drove in a career-high four RBIs in the Friday night win over MTSU, going 4-for-4 at the plate in the win. He then went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Saturday loss to the Blue Raiders before going 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored in the series-clinching win on Sunday.
On the season, the junior is hitting .309 with a team-high 21 RBIs.
Courtesy – Collegiate Baseball Publication