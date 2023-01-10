Georgia finished off a perfect season with a resounding 65-7 win over TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night to finish No. 1 in the final AP Top 25. The poll marked six straight finishes inside the AP top three for the Bulldogs, including back-to-back No. 1 finishes.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below. First-place votes are in parentheses.

AP Top 25

Georgia (63) TCU Michigan Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Tulane Utah Florida State USC Clemson Kansas State Oregon LSU Oregon State Notre Dame Troy Mississippi State UCLA Pittsburgh South Carolina Fresno State Texas

Others receiving votes: Duke (49); UTSA (45); Air Force (40); Boise State (38); Minnesota (35); Texas Tech (19); North Carolina (8); North Carolina State (6); Iowa (4); Louisville (3); Purdue (3); Maryland (2); Marshall (2); Cincinnati (1); Illinois (1)