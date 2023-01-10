Georgia finished off a perfect season with a resounding 65-7 win over TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night to finish No. 1 in the final AP Top 25. The poll marked six straight finishes inside the AP top three for the Bulldogs, including back-to-back No. 1 finishes.
Check out the full AP Top 25 below. First-place votes are in parentheses.
AP Top 25
- Georgia (63)
- TCU
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Washington
- Tulane
- Utah
- Florida State
- USC
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Oregon
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Notre Dame
- Troy
- Mississippi State
- UCLA
- Pittsburgh
- South Carolina
- Fresno State
- Texas
Others receiving votes: Duke (49); UTSA (45); Air Force (40); Boise State (38); Minnesota (35); Texas Tech (19); North Carolina (8); North Carolina State (6); Iowa (4); Louisville (3); Purdue (3); Maryland (2); Marshall (2); Cincinnati (1); Illinois (1)