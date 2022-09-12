On Sunday, the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll was released with Georgia jumping up to #1 after Alabama won by just a point over Texas, 20-19. Clemson remains 5th after a victory over Furman. Below is the rest of the Top 25. The numbers in parenthesis are first place votes.

AP Top 25:

1. Georgia (53)

2. Alabama (9)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. NC State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon