On Sunday, the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll was released with Georgia jumping up to #1 after Alabama won by just a point over Texas, 20-19. Clemson remains 5th after a victory over Furman. Below is the rest of the Top 25. The numbers in parenthesis are first place votes.
AP Top 25:
1. Georgia (53)
2. Alabama (9)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. NC State
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Wake Forest
20. Ole Miss
21. Texas
22. Penn State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Texas A&M
25. Oregon