Georgia reaches #1 in AP Poll, CCU remains 15th with 6-0 mark

The Georgia Bulldogs have reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since the 2008 preseason poll and for the first time in the regular-season poll since 1982. The Bulldogs opened 2008 with a 45-21 win over Georgia Southern, but apparently it wasn’t an impressive victory, as the Bulldogs fell to No. 2 the following week. Odds are a win against undefeated No. 11 Kentucky this weekend won’t cause Georgia, which received all 62 first-place votes, to fall in the poll next week.

The Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves right behind Georgia at No. 2, moving up a spot following their 23-20 win over Penn State and Alabama’s 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever.

The Crimson Tide fell four spots to No. 5, while Penn State dropped to No. 7. BYU was the only team to drop out of last week’s top 10, plummeting to No. 19 following a loss to Boise State. Replacing them is Michigan State, which jumped a spot from No. 11 to No. 10. The biggest climb in the poll this week comes from Texas A&M, which joins the poll at No. 21 after not being ranked last week. Beating Alabama will do that for you.

Here’s the poll in its entirety.

1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Michigan State

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Ole Miss

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Arkansas

18. Arizona State

19. BYU

20. Florida

21. Texas A&M

22. NC State

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Texas

No longer ranked: No. 18 Auburn

Courtesy – CBS Sports