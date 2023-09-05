Below are the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings for the week of September 5, courtesy of CBS Sports.

Here’s a full look at the top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis).

AP Top 25 poll

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Alabama

4. Florida State (3)

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson