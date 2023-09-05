Below are the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings for the week of September 5, courtesy of CBS Sports.
Here’s a full look at the top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis).
AP Top 25 poll
1. Georgia (58)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Alabama
4. Florida State (3)
5. Ohio State
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. Ole Miss
21. Duke
22. Colorado
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Clemson