Tennessee rose three spots to No. 3 in this week’s AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State are still ahead of Tennessee in a tight race for the top spot after impressive starts of their own. The Bulldogs received 31 first-place votes while Ohio State and Tennessee received 17 and 15, respectively.

Alabama fell to No. 6 after its first loss of the season, marking the Crimson Tide’s lowest ranking since finishing the 2019 season.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (15)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Also receiving votes: Purdue (95), LSU (87), UCF (13), South Carolina (13), Kansas (12), James Madison (6), Oregon State (6), Maryland (5), South Alabama (4), Liberty (2), Arkansas (1), Minnesota (1), Florida State (1)