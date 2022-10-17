Tennessee rose three spots to No. 3 in this week’s AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State are still ahead of Tennessee in a tight race for the top spot after impressive starts of their own. The Bulldogs received 31 first-place votes while Ohio State and Tennessee received 17 and 15, respectively.
Alabama fell to No. 6 after its first loss of the season, marking the Crimson Tide’s lowest ranking since finishing the 2019 season.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia (31)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Tennessee (15)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Illinois
19. Kentucky
20. Texas
21. Cincinnati
22. North Carolina
23. NC State
24. Mississippi State
25. Tulane
Also receiving votes: Purdue (95), LSU (87), UCF (13), South Carolina (13), Kansas (12), James Madison (6), Oregon State (6), Maryland (5), South Alabama (4), Liberty (2), Arkansas (1), Minnesota (1), Florida State (1)