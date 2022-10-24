Below is the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll thanks to CBS Sports. Clemson is 5th, South Carolina cracks the countdown for the first time this season at #25.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia (31)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina