Girls basketball coach among those killed in deadly California helicopter crash

CALABAS, CALFORNIA (CNN/WBTW) – We’re learning more about the other victims who died in the Sunday helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Among the dead – Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at a private school in Orange County, California.

Mauser’s husband, as well as the mayor Costa Mesa, released statements on social media expressing shock and grief.

Others killed in the crash include Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, college baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and his wife, Keri Altobelli.

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

This undated photo released by Orange Coast College shows its head baseball coach John Altobelli. The Altobelli family has confirmed that John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among those killed in the helicopter crash with NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna, said Altobelli’s brother Tony, who is the sports information director at the school. (Orange Coast College via AP)

Authorities are investigating the cause and looking into whether foggy conditions played a role.

