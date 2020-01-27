Girls basketball coach among those killed in deadly California helicopter crash

CALABAS, CALFORNIA (CNN/WBTW) – We’re learning more about the other victims who died in the Sunday helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.
Among the dead – Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at a private school in Orange County, California.
Mauser’s husband, as well as the mayor Costa Mesa, released statements on social media expressing shock and grief.
Others killed in the crash include Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, college baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and his wife, Keri Altobelli.
Authorities are investigating the cause and looking into whether foggy conditions played a role.
