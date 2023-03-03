MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The eighth annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship started Friday at TPC Myrtle Beach and it hosts some of the best to tee it up across the nation.

The tournament is hosting 90 players, 54 boys and 36 girls. For the boys, 40 out of the 54 are ranked in America’s top 100 and 28 of the 36 ladies are also in the top 100.

One thing that is new this year, compared to last year, is a co-ed team event. This style of play will help junior golfers be prepared for the type of competition they will face at the collegiate level.

“A lot of these kids are going to be going to D1 schools and this is a great way to prep them for the next level,” Scott Tomasello, tournament director. “It’s not just that it is preparing them for college, but it’s also fun. It gets the kids together and really helps the competitive nature of the event.”

Madison Messimer is a local to the Grand Strand and a student at Myrtle Beach High School. At just 15-years-old, she has already won a Class 4A High School State Championship.

In day one of the tournament, she shot a 31 on the front nine and finished -4 through 18 holes. She’s alone in first place by four strokes at the end of day one.

“I’ve always wanted to play in this tournament,” Madison Messimer said. “I’ve come and watched this for the past few years and I’m excited that I shot well under these tough conditions. I putted really well, kept myself out of the thick rough, and played the wind really well.”

Messimer broke a course and tournament record on Friday for shooting -4 at under 16-years-old. She said that she doesn’t plan on changing her style of play any differently for day two.

“I’ll definitely play my own game. I got to make as many putts as I did today, keep driving it well,” Messimer said. “I drove it really well today and stayed out of the rough.”

Messimer’s bright future is just beginning and she has plans to take her talents to the collegiate level.

“I definitely want to play D1 college golf,” Messimer said. “I’m not sure where yet, just somewhere warm.”

Messimer had University of North Carolina and Florida State University scouts following her along the course, but that extra pressure didn’t change her play.

“I didn’t really think about them, but I definitely knew they were watching,” Messimer said. “I wanted to play better with them watching but I just played my own game.”

The 54-Hole event runs through Sunday afternoon.

To keep up with the leaderboard, visit https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/9311539868033127667