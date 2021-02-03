Grand Strand and Pee Dee signing day – February 3

North Myrtle Beach pitcher Billy Barlow will play baseball at Clemson next spring. He was one of many to sign for National Signing Day in our area.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A number of our area student-athletes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee signed their letters of intent to play sports at the next level today. Below is the full list from across the region. Congratulations to everyone!

Aynor:
Thomas Johnson – Football – North Greenville University

Carolina Forest:
Kyle Watkins – Football – Wofford College
Kaden Buchler – Track and Cross Country – Coastal Carolina
Brianna Hatfield – Track and Cross Country – Erskine
Angelina Bourcier – Montreat College
Shannon Felker – Soccer – Coker College
Alexis Lilly – Soccer – Coker College

Conway:
Ruby Moore – Volleyball – Catawba

Darlington:
Malachi Williams – Football – South Carolina State
Jose Rivera – Football – Erskine

Lake City:
EJ McClam – Football – Newberry
Bryce McIntosh – Football – North Greenville

Lake View:
Da’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University
Ja’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University

Marion:
TJ Sanders – Football – South Carolina
Qualiek Crawford – Football – Limestone University
Ky’heim Bethea – Football – Limestone University

North Myrtle Beach:
Billy Barlow – Baseball – Clemson
Chase Simmons – Football – Syracuse
Henry Duke – Football – Virginia
Savannah Jordan – Track and Field – Newberry
Anna Rabon – Volleyball – Converse College
Lindsey Downey – Soccer

Trinity Collegiate:
Tim Duvall – Ave Maria (FL)
Tim Brand – Gardner-Webb

West Florence:
Dylan Snyder – Football – The Citadel
Semaj Johnson – Football – Catawba
Marshall Brown – Football – The Citadel
Robert Spence – Soccer – Coker University
Riley Gunter – Tennis – North Greenville

