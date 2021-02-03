Grand Strand and Pee Dee signing day – February 3

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A number of our area student-athletes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee signed their letters of intent to play sports at the next level today. Below is the full list from across the region. Congratulations to everyone!
Aynor:
Thomas Johnson – Football – North Greenville University
Carolina Forest:
Kyle Watkins – Football – Wofford College
Kaden Buchler – Track and Cross Country – Coastal Carolina
Brianna Hatfield – Track and Cross Country – Erskine
Angelina Bourcier – Montreat College
Shannon Felker – Soccer – Coker College
Alexis Lilly – Soccer – Coker College
Conway:
Ruby Moore – Volleyball – Catawba
Darlington:
Malachi Williams – Football – South Carolina State
Jose Rivera – Football – Erskine
Lake City:
EJ McClam – Football – Newberry
Bryce McIntosh – Football – North Greenville
Lake View:
Da’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University
Ja’Correus Ford – Football – Frostburg State University
Marion:
TJ Sanders – Football – South Carolina
Qualiek Crawford – Football – Limestone University
Ky’heim Bethea – Football – Limestone University
North Myrtle Beach:
Billy Barlow – Baseball – Clemson
Chase Simmons – Football – Syracuse
Henry Duke – Football – Virginia
Savannah Jordan – Track and Field – Newberry
Anna Rabon – Volleyball – Converse College
Lindsey Downey – Soccer
Trinity Collegiate:
Tim Duvall – Ave Maria (FL)
Tim Brand – Gardner-Webb
West Florence:
Dylan Snyder – Football – The Citadel
Semaj Johnson – Football – Catawba
Marshall Brown – Football – The Citadel
Robert Spence – Soccer – Coker University
Riley Gunter – Tennis – North Greenville