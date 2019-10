AYNOR (WBTW) – Aynor wide receiver Riley Phipps was instructional in their 36-29 win over St. James last Friday night. Phipps caught 5 passes for 107 yards, and a pair of touchdowns helping the Blue Jackets move to a perfect 4-0 and remain ranked 9th in the state in Class 3A.

The Jackets turn their attention to Cheraw on Friday night in their Region 6-3A opener which begins at 7:30pm.