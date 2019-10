CONWAY (WBTW) – Our Grand Strand Blitz Player of the Week hails from Conway, it’s running back Donovan Singleton. He helped the Tigers get their first win of the season by rushing for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns in their 41-38 victory over West Florence.

The Tigers will look to win their 2nd straight game when they face Socastee on Friday at 7:30pm.