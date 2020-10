LORIS (WBTW) – Loris Quarterback Brice Faircloth threw and ran for a touchdown and accounted for nearly 250 yards of offense helping the Lions start 2-0 with a win over Georgetown last Friday night, 19-13. For that, he is our Grand Strand Blitz player of the week, for week 3 of the season.

The senior and his teammates are off this week and will prepare for a battle against regional rival Aynor last Friday night at 7:30pm on the road.