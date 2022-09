MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Make it back to back weeks for Myrtle Beach in the player of the week spotlight. Back in Week 2 it was quarterback Trey Dunn, now junior running back Malachi Washington gets the honors for Week 3.

Washington had 256 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns along with 2 catches for 34 yards in their 58-21 win over Socastee to even their record to 2-2 overall.

The Seahawks have this week off and then will host (8) Marion next Friday, September 23 at 7:30pm.