MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Congratulations goes out to Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ryan Burger. He is our Grand Strand Blitz player of the week for week 3. In the Seahawks first game of the season, Burger threw for 335 yards, ran for an additional 66, and accounted for 4 touchdowns in their 34-31 win over Oceanside Collegiate.

Burger is committed to playing at Appalachian State in 2022. MB will travel to Darlington on Friday night at 7:30pm to open up Region 6-4A play.