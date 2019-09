NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – NMB quarterback Ramsey Lewis was named as the Grand Strand Blitz player of the week for his week 3 performance in their 29-7 win over St. James. Lewis did it on the ground and through the air. The Chiefs signal caller rushed for 133 yards and threw for another 185, completing 7 of 11 passes and accounting for 3 scores total.

The Chiefs will host Socastee on Friday night at 7:30pm and aim to run their record to 4-0 in the process.