Grand Strand Blitz Player of the Week – Socastee QB Rocco Wojcik

SOCASTEE (WBTW) – Our final Grand Strand Blitz player of the week is Socastee freshman quarterback Rocco Wojcik. The future is looking bright for the Braves with him under center. Rocco completed 10 of 17 passes for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional 86 on the ground and converted a pair of two point conversations in their 29-12 win over Georgetown last Friday.

Head coach Ben Hampton and his Braves will finish the season with a home contest against Loris on Friday, November 13th.