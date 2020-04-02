Grand Strand Native Tre McCallum seizing his opportunity in the G-League

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – St. James grad and NBA G-Leaguer Tre McCallum was just 7 games away from completing his first full season in the league when the Coronavirus put a halt to that. McCallum has been well traveled around the US and the world over the last 5 years competing with a couple of different colleges including DePaul in the Big East, playing overseas on 2 occasions and now with the Windy City Bulls. That’s the Chicago Bulls, G-League team.

McCallum’s path has been different to get to this point, but stresses it doesn’t matter where you play in college, but to just have the will and drive to compete at any level.

His sister, Khadijah Sessions is a Myrtle Beach grad, recently got inducted into the Myrtle Beach Hall of Fame and played for 4 seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks on the court.