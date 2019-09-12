Grand Strand Player of the Week – Green Sea Floyds RB Jaquan Dixon

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – After a week off from our player of the week presentations, on this Thursday we step back into the spotlight and feature our Week 1 stars. Our Grand Strand player of the week is Green Sea Floyds junior running back Jaquan Dixon, he ran for just over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns in their 47-0 win over Hannah-Pamplico back on August 30.

Dixon is the state’s reigning SCHSL Class A player of the year and helped the Trojans win their first ever state championship last December over Lamar.