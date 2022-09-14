MYRTLE BEACH – Grande Dunes Resort Course reopens September 15 following a comprehensive greens, bunkers and clubhouse renovation project.

Architect John A. Harvey was tapped to lead the four-month effort, which will ensure Grande Dunes maintains its spot among the best public layouts in golf-rich South Carolina.

● At the heart of the work was the installation of new TifEagle ultradwarf bermudagrass greens and the restoration of the course’s putting surfaces to their original size.

● The bunkers at Grande Dunes also had their original shape and contours restored, significantly improving their visual appeal.

● Additionally, the installation of new Capillary Concrete bunker liners guarantees the conditioning and playability of the bunkers will be significantly improved.

● Grande Dunes collectively expanded its fairways be eight acres, giving players few excuses to miss some of Myrtle Beach’s largest fairways.

● The improvements to the course are complemented by the overhaul of the Grande Dunes clubhouse, which now includes a new restaurant, dramatically expanded outdoor seating, and a larger pro shop.

Grande Dunes, which opened in 2001, has been ranked among America’s top 100 public courses and has long been regarded as one Myrtle Beach’s premier layouts.

For more information on Grande Dunes, visit www.GrandeDunesGolf.com.