MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Two-time semifinalist Grayson McCall has been named to the 2022 Maxwell Award preseason watch list.

McCall was previously named a 2022 Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports. He also earned a spot on both the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams.

A Heisman Trophy campaign for the redshirt junior quarterback has started, on his website ‘TheRealMcCall.’