Green Sea Floyds football preview 2021

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – Green Sea Floyds entered 2020 as the top-ranked team in Class A. But the back-to-back (2018 and 2019) state champions faced a lot of changes. The Trojans welcomed a new head coach, with Joey Price, along with a new offensive system.

As for this season the playbook does get easier, but replacing top talent never does. Green Sea Floyds will need to quickly replace running back Jaquan Dixon. Dixon ran for over 4,800 yards with 419 receiving yards.

The Trojans will again face some non-traditional issues with COVID-19. The season opener has officially been pushed back, due to quarantine. They were scheduled to play East Clarendon at home on August 20. The district has not yet rescheduled the game.

Head Coach: Joey Price

2020 Record: 3-3