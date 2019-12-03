Green Sea Floyds State Championship Football Preview

GREEN SEA (WBTW) – The Green Sea Floyds Trojan football team once in disarray for many years, is now a state power in Class A. Donnie Kiefer and his team are back in the state finals for a second consecutive season. Last year they won the school’s first ever title, defeating Lamar 26-20.

Many of this fall’s team was a part of their 2018 run like QB Bubba Elliott and RB Jaquan Dixon. Their offense a huge reason why they are heading back to Columbia. They have scored 35 or more points in 8 of their wins.

Defensively, they have just allowed 25 points over the course of 3 November postseason games. A formula on both sides of the ball that equals success.

SCHSL Class A State Championship Game

Friday, December 6 – 8pm

Benedict College, Johnson Stadium, Columbia

Green Sea Floyds vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta