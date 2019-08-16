Green Sea Floyds Trojans Football Preview

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – After many years of frustration on the football field, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans finally broke through in 2018 and brought home the school and community’s first state championship.

The Trojans return a good chunk of that team and should contend once again in Class A. They bring back the 1A player of the year in Jaquan Dixon who had 27 touchdowns as a sophomore. Bubba Elliott is back for his senior season under center and Anwain Graham is a dynamic play maker with the ball in his hands.

On defense, 6 starters return and that includes AJ Campbell who had 110 tackles as a junior.

2018 record: 10-3, SCHSL 1A State Champions

Head Coach: Donnie Kiefer (3rd season)

Offensive Starters Returning: 9

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at West Columbus (NC) – 7:30pm