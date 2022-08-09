GREEN SEA (WBTW) – After years of frustration on the football field, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans flipped the switch back in 2018 and 2019 and won state championships. Now they remain competitive in the SCHSL Class A and hope to return to the postseason again in 2022.

Joey Price returns his starting quarterback in Banks Lovett and some key pieces on the defensive line. The Trojans also move into a tough Region 6-1A with the likes of Hannah-Pamplico, Lamar, Latta, and Lake View.

Green Sea Floyds Info:

Head Coach: Joey Price

2021 record: 7-3, 3-1 in Region 5-1A, lost in 2nd round of the playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at Loris – 7:30pm