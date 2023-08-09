GREEN SEA (WBTW) – After a pair of state championships just a couple of years back, the Green Sea Floyds football team struggled to a 1-9 mark in 2022. GSF alum Patrick Martin takes over the program as head coach after serving as the defensive coordinator and is eager to put his stamp on things.

He’ll make changes on the offensive side with a more up-tempo and quick paced attack. While on defense, the Trojans will get back to “basics” and simplify things.

Head Coach: Patrick Martin (1st season)

2022 record: 1-9, 0-4 in Region 6-1A, missed the playoffs

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 vs. Loris – 7:30pm