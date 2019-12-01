Gumbs-Frater, Brewton Lead CCU Past Delaware State

DOVER, DE (WBTW) – Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and Keishawn Brewton combined for 13 three-pointers and 45 points to lead Coastal Carolina to a 92-77 road win at Delaware State.

Gumbs-Frater scored 26 points to lead the Chanticleers with 20 of those coming in the first half. The senior connected on eight of his 10 three-pointers, one off his career record.



Brewton finished the game with 19 points, hitting five of his 12 three-point field goals.

The Chants had two players finish with a double-double, the first double-doubles of the season. Tommy Burton scored 15 points and his 10 rebounds tied a career-high he set earlier this year against Northern Kentucky.

DeVante Jones completed the first double-double of his career with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Jones almost notched a triple-double, finishing with a game-high eight assists.

The Chants had five players reach double digits for the third time this season as Garrick Green joined the double-digit scoring spree with 10 points.

Lance Singh and John Crosby scored 46 points between them to lead Delaware State’s offensive output. Singh was six-of-nine on his three point attempts to finish with 24 points. While Crosby only hit five of his 19 field goals, he was able to get to the free throw line where he scored 11 charity tosses to finish the game with 22 points.

CCU shot 47 percent (29-62) from the field while shooting 52 percent (14-27) on its three-point field goals. The Chants shot 67 percent from the free throw line (20-30).

Coastal took advantage of their size out rebounding the Hornets 55-32, with Jones and Burton leading the way. 15 of CCU’s rebounds came on the offensive end leading to 15 second-chance points.

The Chants did not do a good job of taking care of the ball finishing with 20 turnovers which led to 28 DSU points.

Gumbs-Frater scored 20 of his points in the opening 20 minutes, hitting six three-point field goals in leading the Chants to a 47-35 lead.



CCU jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the opening six minutes, but the home-standing Hornets hit six consecutive three’s to open up a 28-25 lead. From there CCU outscored DSU 22-7 over the final eight minutes of the half.

CCU shot 47 percent in the opening half and hit 44 percent of its three’s. The Chants also had 29 rebounds compared to DSU’s 14, with Burton’s eight leading the way.

The Chants will be back on the hardcourt Wednesday, Dec. 4 when they host Greensboro College at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics