Gumbs-Frater, Jones lead CCU to victory over Arkansas State, 83-77

Tyrell Gumbs-Frater (left) and Devante Jones (right) combine for 44 points in the Chants win over Arkansas State.

Jonesboro, Ark. – Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 24 and DeVante’ Jones added 20 as Coastal Carolina picked up an important 83-77 road win at Arkansas State.

The Chants won the game despite being outshot 54-23 at the free throw line.

It was a balanced attack as the Chanticleers had nine of the 10 players that played score. Garrick Green scored 13 points to join Gumbs-Frater and Jones in double digits. Tim Ceaser scored nine points and Tommy Burton added seven and had a team-high eight rebounds.

CCU shot 52 percent from the field (28-54) and found its touch from the three-point line knocking down 38 percent (9-24).

While the Chants only attempted 23 free throws, most of those were in the final minutes as the Chants were trying to hang onto the lead; finishing with 18 made free throws shooting 78 percent from the line.

The Chants led over 36 minutes of the game, but the Redwolves did make a run midway through the second half, grabbing a three-point lead (48-45) with just under 13 minutes left in the game.

Coastal responded with a three-pointer from Gumbs-Frater to even the score and slowly built their second-half lead out to six points on several occasions in hanging on for the six-point win.

CCU won the battle of the boards 32-27 with Gumbs-Frater (5) and Jones (4) joined Burton in leading the rebounding effort.

The Chants did a good job of distributing the basketball as CCU had 17 assists on its 28 made field goals. Sun Belt leader Jones led the way with a game-high eight.

The Chants defense was solid all game, holding A-State to only 41 percent shooting (18-44), and just two of sixteen on three-point attempts for 13 percent.

The score could have been worse, but the Redwolves knocked down 39 of their 54 (72 percent) free throw attempts while a total of 33 fouls were called on the Chanticleers.

CCU carried a 41-33 lead into the locker room at halftime led by Green’s 11 points and Gumbs-Frater’s 10.

The Chants 53 percent from the field and grabbed 19 rebounds as Burton had five.

The Redwolves were able to stay in the game at the free throw line where they attempted 25 free throws, making 17. By contrast, the Chants attempted two free throws, making both.

Fields led Arkansas State with 14 first half points, half of those coming at the free throw line as the home team only shot 38 percent from the field.

CCU will be back home for its’ next two contests beginning with a visit from Texas State, Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics