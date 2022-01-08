Hall scores 20, Clemson takes down N.C. State 70-65

Clemson’s PJ Hall (24) pulls in the rebound from North Carolina State’s Ebenezer Dowuona (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) finished with a career-best 10 made field goals in his fourth 20-point effort of the season to lead Clemson University men’s basketball to victory on the road at NC State on Saturday. It was also Hall’s 14th consecutive double-digit scoring game this season.

The victory marked the first in Raleigh for the Tigers since the 2014-15 season. Clemson won 68-57.

The Tigers (10-5, 2-2 ACC) got 20 points, five rebounds and a career-high four blocks from Hall, while Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) scored 16 points and added in five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The last Tiger to swat four shots in a game was Aamir Simms who finished with four at Miami in a 66-65 win on Jan. 2, 2021.

Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) finished with six points, seven rebounds and two assists.

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) garnered his fourth double-digit rebounding game with 11 boards. Collins added five points, two assists and three steals. Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) knocked down four-straight free throws in the final eight seconds to help seal the victory. He finished with eight points and two assists.

The Wolfpack (8-8, 1-4 ACC) got off to a lightning-fast start with three-straight triples for a 9-0 advantage, but the Tigers quickly responded behind an 18-4 run that gave them an eight-point lead. The Tigers took a 30-28 lead into halftime.

Both teams would trade leads for most of the first half of the second stanza but with score knotted at 49-49, Clemson opened up a four-point lead behind back-to-back Hall dunks. A 7-0 run opened up a nine-point lead at 62-53 and the Tigers were able to execute down the stretch to seal the win.

The Tigers led points in the paint by a resounding 24 points (44-20). Clemson got lots of clutch play from its bench throughout the game, including seven points on 3-for-3 shooting from Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) including lockdown defense. Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) added five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal to further prove his worthy status as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Clemson will remain on the road to begin the week when it travels north to Notre Dame for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The game will air on RSN.

Courtesy – Clemson Athletics