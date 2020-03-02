Hamilton averages double-double, wins player of the week award

New Orleans, La. – Senior center Naheria Hamilton of the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team averaged a double-double to lead the Chanticleers over ULM and Louisiana to win the Sun Belt Player of the Week award. It is the second conference weekly award in her career and the second of the 2019-20 season.

The Goldsboro, N.C. native, recorded 45 points and 23 rebounds to average 22.5 points per contest and 11.5 boards per game as the Chants improved to 25-3 on the season and 15-2 in Sun Belt play to remain in the hunt for the top seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Championship Tournament in New Orleans.

Against the Warhawks, Hamilton recorded 23 points while pulling down 14 rebounds to lead the Chanticleer offense to the 19-point victory. She was 9-of-12 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line while pulling down 11 defensive rebounds. The 6’4” center blocked four ULM shots.

Hamilton followed that with 20 points and nine rebounds, just one board shy of her 13th double-double on the season, in helping Coastal to an 83-74 win over the visiting Ragin’ Cajuns. She was 9-of-15 from the floor and hit both of her attempts at the charity stripe.

CCU returns to action on Saturday, March 7, as the Chants will host Appalachian State for the final regular season contest. The four seniors on the squad will be honored prior to the 2 p.m. ET tip-off.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics