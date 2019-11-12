Hamilton picks up Sun Belt player of the week award

CCU senior Naheria Hamilton scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in their win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff last Friday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Senior center Naheria Hamilton of the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week. it was announced by the league office on Tuesday. It is the first-ever career conference weekly award for Hamilton.

The Goldsboro, N.C. native, recorded her 20th double-double by scoring 22 points and grabbing 15 rebounds and leading the Chants to a 76-69 season-opening win over Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The 22 points matched Hamilton’s career-high set at Appalachian State on Jan. 19, 2019, while the 15 boards were just one shy of matching her career-high of 16 at UTA in February of 2018.

Coastal Carolina (1-0) will return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 13, as they will host UNC Greensboro with the opening tip scheduled for 6 p.m.

For complete coverage of CCU women’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics