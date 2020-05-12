Hamilton proud of her CCU career, ready for the next step

CONWAY (WBTW) – Coastal grad Naheria Hamilton was one of four seniors who helped lead the CCU women’s basketball team to their record breaking 25-4 year and a 2nd place finish in the Sun Belt standings.

“We were the leaders of the team and if we had this attitude that we didn’t care then the rest of the team is going to have that so for us to have the attitude to win and want to be better and want the best for our team it allowed everybody else to follow in line behind us and build the connection we had.”

Hamilton averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior, she also led the team in blocked shots. She is anxious to take that attitude and leadership to the next level. The 6’4 North Carolina native has signed with an agent and is exploring options overseas.

“I’m actually nervous about the whole staying overseas but I think it may be a good opportunity for me to discover more and see what’s outside of just my ordinary world and North Carolina so I’m really happy about that.”