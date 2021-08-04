Hannah-Pamplico football preview 2021

PAMPLICO (WBTW) – After a couple runs at the postseason, the Hannah-Pamplico football team took a small step back during the shortened 2020 season winning just one game. But head coach Jamie Johnson is confident his team can bounce back.

They return quarterback Zander Poston and running back Floyd Eaddy, a nice one-two punch, along with a linebacker getting Division 1 looks in Keenan Kelly. The Raiders should benefit from the playoffs expanding once again 2021 as they try to compete with Class A powers Lake View, Green Sea Floyds, and Johnsonville in their own region alone.

Head Coach: Jamie Johnson

2020 record: 1-5, 1-3 in Region 5-1A, did not make the playoffs

2021 first game: Thursday, August 19th at home against McBee – 7:30pm