Hannah-Pamplico mourning the sudden loss of JV boys basketball coach Jonathan Timmons

PAMPLICO (WBTW) – HP boys junior varsity basketball coach Jonathan Timmons tragically passed away on Monday evening after an on-court emergency during the 3rd quarter of the varsity boys game with Johnsonville.

Florence School District 2 superintendent Neal Vincent shared this statement with News13 this afternoon:

“The Board of Trustees and the administrators, faculty, and staff of Florence County School District 2 are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Coach Jonathan Timmons. Coach Timmons made a significant impact on our entire school district and community.

Coach Timmons experienced a medical emergency last night during the Hannah Pamplico-Johnsonville varsity boys basketball game. The game was stopped and district nurses and McLeod athletic trainers provided care until emergency medical personnel could respond to the high school.

Counselors have been made available to students and staff at both schools.

Coach Timmons coached the Junior Varsity Boys Basketball team. He was a beloved member of our staff and community and will be greatly missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”