PAMPLICO (WBTW) – Trey Woodberry has been selected as the next athletic director and head football coach for HannahPamplico High School. For over 26 years, Woodberry has served as an athletic director and head coach in both baseball and football.



Woodberry was named Region 6-AAAA Football Coach of the Year twice in 2011 & 2012, 2011 South Carolina Lower State Football Coach of the Year, and coached in both the 2012 North/South All-Star Football Game and the 2014 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. In addition, he was also selected Region 6-AAAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2016.



Woodberry holds a Bachelor of Science from Francis Marion University.