Hannah-Pamplico (WBTW) – Hannah-Pamplico lost a lot of talent to graduation, but the Raiders aren’t short of production. A number of underclassmen saw playing time in the 2021 season.

Wade Poston will replace Zander Poston at the quarterback position. Wide Receiver Taushawn Sellers is expected to be Poston’s primary target.

Sellers also is a force on the defensive side of the ball, a past weak point for the Raiders.

Hannah-Pamplico kicks off the season on August 19th, on the road against McBee.